Regé-Jean Page left Bridgerton group chat to avoid ‘awkward situation’

Actor Regé-Jean Page has said he’s “respectfully” left the Bridgerton WhatsApp group to avoid the awkward situation of the showrunners having to kick him out.

No, Page wasn’t posting some highly controversial memes – but the fact that Netflix has confirmed that the actor won’t be appearing in the next season of the period drama means it might get weird if Page was still throwing in his two cents and he wasn’t any longer a cast member.

However, he didn’t rule out ever appearing in Bridgerton again, telling GQ: “Isn’t there something wonderful about being surprised by what you weren’t suspecting?”