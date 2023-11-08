Robbie Williams reveals real reason for ending relationship with Geri Halliwell

Robbie Williams has revealed the real reason behind him ending his relationship with Spice Girl Geri Halliwell.

The pair dated during the early noughties, starting their relationship when he was going through Alcoholics Anonymous.

Speaking in his new tell-all Netflix documentary, Williams opened up on how rumours emerged Halliwell was calling the paparazzi and telling them where they would be, and that at the time, he believed this was true.

Williams said: “Now I don't think that's true for one second, but at the time I did believe it. It just goes to show what being in the spotlight can do to you psychologically when you can't trust anybody.”