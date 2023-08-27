Emotional Robbie Williams and Mark Owen reunite on stage for first time in 12 years

This is the moment an emotional Robbie Williams and his former Take That bandmate Mark Owen reunited on stage to perform for the first time in 12 years.

Williams, 49, brought Owne, 51, to join him at his sold-out concert in the grounds of Sandringham House on Saturday night.

The pair performed Take That’s hit Greatest Day and were seen wrapping their arms around one another in an emotional embrace.

They then expressed their love for one another, much to the delight of Take That fans old and new.