Robbie Williams has shared footage of the moment he proposed to ex-partner Nicole Appleton over the phone.

The singer admitted he was in “no fit state” to commit to a relationship at the time, in his new revealing Netflix documentary.

Williams dated Appleton, a member of the girl band All Saints in the early nineties.

In a recorded voiceover, Williams says: “I guess that I'm trying to convince myself that I'm the kind of person that is ready for that kind of commitment, I know I'm not.

“I couldn't look after myself I was in no fit state to offer myself as a partner and the relationship with Nic ended a few months after this.”