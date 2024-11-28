Why is Robbie Williams an ape in his biopic? Better Man’s director explains all

Better Man’s director has explained why Robbie Williams is portrayed by an ape in the biopic.

Speaking to The Independent at the premiere in Leicester Square on Wednesday, 27 November, Michael Gracey (The Greatest Showman) said the idea came from interviews he conducted with the singer when Williams said he often felt like a performing monkey throughout his life.

The film follows Williams’ life from his early days in Stoke-on-Trent to his boyband days in Take That.

Better Man is out in cinemas on 26 December.