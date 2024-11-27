Robbie Williams offered advice to struggling singers at the premiere of his Better Man biopic in London’s Leicester Square on Wednesday, 27 November.

The film, in which Williams is portrayed by an ape, follows the singer’s life from his early days in Stoke-on-Trent to his boyband days in Take That.

The musician told The Independent: “Surround yourself with good people.”

Speaking candidly of his mental health, he added: “It took me nearly a couple of decades to fight through it, and now I’m at the other end and it’s beautiful.”

Better Man is out in cinemas on 26 December.