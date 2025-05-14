Jeremy Clarkson confirms Kaleb Cooper’s future on Clarkson’s Farm

Jeremy Clarkson has confirmed the future of his Clarkson’s Farm co-star Kaleb Cooper.

Speculation mounted over Cooper’s future on the Prime Video show after a series four trailer, released last week, showed newcomer Harriet Cowan and not Cooper.

Clarkson has now confirmed Kaleb is back on the farm as usual.

In a video message posted to fans on Tuesday (13 May), Clarkson said: “There has been lots of reports that Kaleb has been 'replaced', well, no he hasn't.”

Clarkson then explained Cooper’s absence.