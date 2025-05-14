Watch: Huge jet of water sprays across homes as burst main floods streets

This video shows a burst main sending thousands of gallons of water into the air, covering nearby properties.

A jet of water about 100ft high sprayed across Sneedhams Green in Matson, Gloucester, during the incident on Wednesday. Residents nearby were left without supplies.

One house adjacent to the leak was battered by the jet stream, and the water caused Sneedhams Road to flood.

Utility company Severn Trent said bottled water was being given to affected residents and engineers were on site to fix the problem.

Shortly before 2pm the water main was turned off, with local residents giving a loud round of applause.