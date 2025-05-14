Keir Starmer has broken his silence following arson attacks on properties linked to him, calling it “an attack on democracy”.

The prime minister said the attacks are “an attack on all of us, on democracy and the values that we stand for” as he addressed the House of Commons during Prime Minister’s Questions on Wednesday (14 May).

Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch condemned the attacks as “completely unacceptable”.

“I think I speak for the whole house when I say that this wasn’t just an attack on him, but on all of us and on our democracy,” the Tory leader said.

Police are continuing their investigation into the attacks on properties and a car linked to Sir Keir.