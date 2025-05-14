Emotional Martin Lewis welcomes changes to ‘aggressive’ council tax practice

An emotional Martin Lewis has hailed the government’s pledge to review 'aggressive' council tax collection practices.

The MoneySavingExpert founder welcomed a government announcement of a consultation into making council tax collection fairer.

Speaking on ITV’s Good Morning Britain, Mr Lewis highlighted the stark contrast between council tax debt collection and that of financial firms, who operate under a Consumer Duty.

He criticised current council tax practices as "so aggressive, and so rapid, it would make banks blush". Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster, Pat McFadden, confirmed the upcoming consultation, stating

Mr Lewis expressed his delight at the news, having campaigned extensively on the issue through his charity.

In this video posted on X, a visibly emotional Mr Lewis shared his hope that the consultation marks a turning point for those impacted