Mother’s warning as cannabis gummy factory explosion that killed boy caught on camera

An explosion caught on camera that killed a seven-year-boy and a 35-year-old man happened when butane gas ignited during the “highly dangerous” process of producing so-called cannabis shatter in a small flat.

Archie York died when butane gas used to make the toffee-like resin exploded, wrecking a block of 12 flats in the Benwell area of Newcastle last year.

Archies mother has said it is “sickening” that her son died because of cannabis shatter and pleaded to anyone involved in the “horrible process” to stop immediately.

Detective Chief Inspector Katie Smith added that anyone making shatter needed to “think again” before more lives are lost.

Drug dealer Reece Galbraith, filmed in the arrest video released by Northumbria Police, has been jailed for 14 years.