Robin Windsor: Strictly pros Erin Boag and Brendan Cole pay tribute to ‘great friend’

Former Strictly Come Dancing stars Brendan Cole and Erin Boag have paid tribute to their “great friend” Robin Windsor.

The dance company Windsor founded, Burn the Floor, announced his death on Tuesday 20 February, saying he had “tragically passed away” at the age of 44.

“He was always the life and soul of the party. A great professional, a great dancer and a great friend to all,” Boag said of Windsor, adding that he was “just a wonderful man”.

Cole, meanwhile, reflected on the “excitement” Windsor had when dancing.