Rod Stewart has harsh message for ‘old ginger b*****ks’ Ed Sheeran

Rod Stewart gave a frank description of Ed Sheeran when asked about whether he thinks timeless songs are still being made.

The "Maggie May" singer, 79, spoke to The Times about songs that would still be played in 50 years.

During the interview, he appeared to forget which British songwriter he believes currently makes timeless classics,

"I like whatshisname. Oh f***ing great, Rod. Well done. He’s British, really talented and his songs will be around. Erm...," he said.

When asked whether he meant the "Shape of You" artist, he responded: "No, not Ed, I don’t know any of his songs, old ginger b*****ks. Jesus."