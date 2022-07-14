Russell T Davies attacks Tory plans to privatise Channel 4 in awards speech

Russell T Davies used his speech at The South Bank Sky Arts awards on Sunday (10 July) to criticise the government's moves to privatise Channel 4.

The writer, whose show It's a Sin was broadcast on the channel and picked up the award for best TV drama, called the Tory party a "wounded dog."

"[Channel 4 is] dedicated to making this sort of programme. We know the government has said they are going to sell that off… [the government] is like a wounded dog and a wounded dog bites everyone", Davies said.

