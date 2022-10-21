Actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney to be honoured by the Welsh

American actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, co-chairmen of Wrexham FC, are set to be honoured by the people of Wales.

The pair will be given the Dragon Award by the Welsh Government and the Football Association of Wales for Wales and its language.

Next month, a presentation will be held in New York where the duo will be presented with their award.

Their TV series Welcome To Wrexham sees the actors explore the history and culture of Wrexham as they got to grips with managing their first-ever football team.

