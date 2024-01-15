Rylan Clark becomes member of popular Noughties boyband

Rylan Clark’s dream came true as he finally got to sing and perform with a popular Noughties boyband.

The BBC Radio Two DJ was joined by hip-hop group Blazin’ Squad for his Saturday radio show on 13 January.

Telling the band how much of a fan he is, the This Morning presenter then got to perform the song Flip Reverse live on air.

Blazin’ Squad shot to fame in 2001. The band originally started with 10 members and had six top-10 hits.