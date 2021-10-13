Irish author Sally Rooney refuses to allow her new book to be translated into Hebrew by an Israeli company.

The writer said the decision was made in support of calls to boycott Israel over its policies towards the Palestinians.

To have Beautiful World, Where Are You translated into Hebrew by a company which shared her political position would be “an honour” the author said.

In a statement, Rooney said she could not "accept a new contract with an Israeli company that does not publicly distance itself from apartheid and support the UN-stipulated rights of the Palestinian people."

