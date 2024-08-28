Country singer Scotty McCreery stops show after man hits woman in crowd

Country music singer Scotty McCreery stopped his concert at the Colorado State Fair on Saturday 24 August after he saw a man reportedly assault a woman in the crowd.

Footage circulating online shows the American Idol season 10 winner halt his show for more than two minutes during the intro to his song “It Matters To Her” while authorities intervened.

“Right here, that’s a lady you just hit, sir,” McCreery, 30, is heard saying from stage.

“Absolutely not, you just hit the lady. Police? Security? Is she OK? Get the heck out of here... On God’s green earth. At a Scotty McCreery show? What are you doing?”

A person was eventually escorted out to boos from the crowd.

Colorado State Fair officials confirmed that an incident took place at McCreery’s concert “where a man assaulted a woman and the performer stopped the show.”

Officials have not released the man’s name or said whether he was arrested, but said the incident is still under investigation.