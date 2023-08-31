Simon Cowell has shared previously unseen footage of boyband One Direction as singer Liam Payne celebrates his 30th birthday.

Simon shared a clip of Liam and band members Niall Horan, Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson and Zayn Malik, during their appearance on The X Factor, back in 2010.

The clip shows the band at the judge’s house stage of the competition and also features an interview with Simon himself. He states: “I just have a feeling we have something special with this bunch.”

Simon captioned the post: “This feels like yesterday, thank you to each of you for being so amazing.”