‘Trailblazer’ Sinead O’Connor led the way, Sinn Fein vice president Michelle O’Neill says
Sinn Fein’s vice president, Michelle O’Neill paid tribute to Sinead O’Connor who died on Wednesday aged 56.
“Ireland’s lost one of its greats. Such a hugely talented female artist, a real trailblazer and obviously my thoughts are with her family and all who loved her,” O’Neil said.
Tributes have poured in for the Grammy-winning Irish singer, who was propelled to international stardom in 1990 with her version of the hit ballad Nothing Compares 2 U.
The cover of the Prince ballad topped charts around the world, but O’Connor always wanted to be a protest singer rather than a pop star and over the years she became well-known for being outspoken about her social and political views.
