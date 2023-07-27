Sinn Fein’s vice president, Michelle O’Neill paid tribute to Sinead O’Connor who died on Wednesday aged 56.

“Ireland’s lost one of its greats. Such a hugely talented female artist, a real trailblazer and obviously my thoughts are with her family and all who loved her,” O’Neil said.

Tributes have poured in for the Grammy-winning Irish singer, who was propelled to international stardom in 1990 with her version of the hit ballad Nothing Compares 2 U.

The cover of the Prince ballad topped charts around the world, but O’Connor always wanted to be a protest singer rather than a pop star and over the years she became well-known for being outspoken about her social and political views.