Flowers: Miley Cyrus releases new single with Bruno Mars sample

Miley Cyrus has released “Flowers”, the first single from her upcoming album Endless Summer Vacation.

Dropping on Friday, 13 January, the self-love anthem samples Bruno Mars’ 2012 hit “When I Was Your Man.”

In Mars’ track, he sings about regrets in a past relationship, lamenting that he should have bought his ex-partner flowers and held their hand.

Cyrus’ take on the chorus mirrors the lyrics with: “I can take myself dancing, and I can hold my own hand/ Yeah, I can love me better than you can.”

