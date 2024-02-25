SNL cold open roasts Republican senators after Trump wins South Carolina primary

Saturday Night Live roasted Republican senators after Donald Trump’s win in the South Carolina primary on Saturday 24 February.

After the former president’s big victory, Jim Risch (Mikey Day), Marco Rubio (Marcello Hernandez), Lindsey Graham (James Austin Johnson) and Tim Scott (Devon Walker) gathered together for some awkward conversations.

Portraying Idaho senator Risch, Day told everyone that one of the January 6 rioters “pooped on the floor of my office” and urged the audience to “look it up”.

Hernandez, meanwhile, poked fun at Florida’s Rubio, recalling how Trump previously mocked him for sweating.