Sadie Sink reveals lie she told to be cast in Stranger Things

Sadie Sink has revealed the lie that she told to be cast in hit Netflix series Stranger Things.

The actor, 20, joined the show as Max Mayfield when she was 14 years old.

Speaking during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Sink said she had to learn how to skateboard for the role, which she “hated.”

“I said I had rollerblading experience, which is just a lie,” she added.

“And the two don’t go hand-in-hand, so I don’t know why I thought that would mean anything.”

