Nigel Harman has reacted to his “surreal” Strictly Come Dancing exit.

The actor, 50, has been forced to withdraw from the competition just two weeks before the final, having injured his rib.

“It was very strange waking up this morning and not dancing. I didn’t know what to do with myself,” Harman said, during an appearance on Strictly: It Takes Two on Monday 4 December.

“It feels quite strange and surreal. I’m missing people and I don’t feel like I’ve left yet.”

Harman added that he is still in a bit of pain following his injury.