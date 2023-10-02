Strictly’s Amanda Abbington reveals bruises after dancing with injury

Amanda Abbington showed a large bruise on her arm after dancing with a “popped rib” during Strictly Come Dancing’s second week of live shows.

The actor, 49, says she has been “held together by bruises, Ibuprofen and a brace” after suffering the injury.

Dancing the salsa to “To Oye” by Gloria Estefan, the Sherlock star and partner Giovanni Pernice won praise from head judge Shirley Ballas, who said: “My temperature has just gone up, let me tell you. You have a great muscular memory.”

The pair scored 32 points out of 40.