Strictly Come Dancing’s Amanda Abbington and partner Giovanni Pernice wowed the judges on Saturday night with their “fantastic” Salsa.

The pair performed a number of daring lifts and received a standing ovation following their dance to Oye by Gloria Estefan.

Visibly thrilled by his partner’s performance, Pernice gave her a kiss and embraced the actress after she put on an amazing show.

Head judge Shirley Ballas said: “My temperature has just gone up, let me tell you. You have a great muscular memory.”

The pair scored a total of 32 points out of 40.