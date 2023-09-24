Strictly Come Dancing star Angela Rippon’s high kick ‘ripped up the dance floor’, her partner Kai Widdrington said, as he was full of praise for the star.

Rippon, who is 78 and the show’s eldest ever contestant, wowed the audience and judges with her Cha Cha Cha. The dance finished with a stunning high kick, which received a standing ovation.

In a video after the show, Widdrington said to his partner: “Angela we did it.”

She replies: “We smashed it”, to which the professional states: “You smashed it. Angela ripped up the dance floor.”

Nodding, Rippon says: “We ripped up the dance floor.”