Strictly Come Dancing’s Angela Rippon’s Foxtrot dance was hailed as “extraordinary, beautiful, and tremendous” as she and partner Kai Widdringon impressed the judges again on Saturday night.

Dancing to Frank Sinatra’s “You Make Me Feel So Young”, Rippon, 78 and the show’s oldest-ever contestant, received a standing ovation from judge’s Shirley Ballas and Mosti Mabuse.

Ballas said: “Absolutely divine. Of the whole evening, your frame is the best. You show dance has no age limit.”

Widdrington was also full of praise for his partner. He said: “It is my honour to dance with you. You are a wonderful woman.”

The pair scored 35 out of 40.