Strictly’s Giovanni Pernice teases special Blackpool guest

Strictly Come Dancing star Giovanni Pernice has teased a special guest for Saturday night’s live show at Blackpool.

The professional dancer, who was paired with Sherlock actress Amanda Abbington in the competition, teased a clip of him singing the Frank Sinatra classic ‘My Way’.

The Instagram clip had a sticker stating “special guest” as Pernice added: “Live performance ready.”

Pernice and Abbington exited the competition back in October, despite receiving high praise from the judges.

The actress said she was unable to continue due to “personal reasons”.