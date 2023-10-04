Strictly Come Dancing professional Dianne Buswell has shared a cheeky video of her partner Bobby Brazier running on a treadmill in his ballroom shoes.

The dancer shared the cip as the EastEnders actor hit the treadmill on a break from rehearsals. She captioned her video: "When the commitment is real !!! go on bobby @bobbybrazier @bbcstrictly”.

Brazier, who will perform with Dianne in week three of the competition on Saturday, replied: "Wow he seems like a great student. Committed, dedicated, willing to wear ballroom shoes in the gym?! You’ve hit gold there @diannebuswell.”