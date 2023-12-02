Strictly Come Dancing professional Dianne Buswell has shared a ‘proud’ message she has received from her father to her and partner Bobby Brazier.

Buswell’s father Mark was due to watch the pair perform in Saturday night’s live show(2 December), but will not be able to as he undergoes chemotherapy following his cancer diagnosis.

Buswell, 34, said: “This was the week my parents were going to be in the audience, however, dad says it’s a good thing he’s not because back in the day my dad’s nickname was Patrick Swayze as he looked so similar to him and dad didn’t want the attention off Bobby.”