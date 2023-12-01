Strictly’s Nigel Harman ‘overwhelmed by’ support after landing in bottom two

Strictly Come Dancing’s Nigel Harman found the support from the public “overwhelming,” when he and Katya Jones were saved by the public’s votes.

Nigel and Katya landed near the bottom of the leaderboard after failing to impress the judges with their Rumba in week 10.

“It’s kind of a bit overwhelming that people are sitting there voting for us,” Nigel told Fleur East on Strictly It Takes Two on Friday 1 December.

The former EastEnders star was a favourite to lift the glitterball trophy alongside Katya but now faces a fight for survival.