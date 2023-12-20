Strictly Come Dancing professional Jowita Przystal praised “amazing” partner Danny Cipriani as the couple teased their appearance on the Christmas Day show special.

The former rugby player, who recently split, from his wife Victoria, has hailed his “whirlwind” experience on the dancing show, which airs on BBC One on Christmas Day.

The couple appeared on This Morning on Wednesday (20 December) to talk about their Strictly journey.

Jowita described the ex-England fly-half as “super human”.

She added: “We had such a good time together and I couldn’t be more proud.”

She later told Cipriani: “You’re amazing.”