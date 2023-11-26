Strictly Come Dancing's Vito Coppola fuelled romance rumours as he told Ellie Leach "eat me with your eyes" following the pair's dance on Saturday (25 November).

The Coronation Street star, 22, and the professional dancer, 31, performed an Argentine tango to "Bills, Bills, Bills" by Destiny's Child.

Speaking to Claudia Winkleman after the dance, Coppola described the tango as having "so much control."

"This one you have to keep everything in... I said 'look at me and eat me with your eyes'," he added as his fellow stars whooped behind him.

It comes after the pair made a "forever" pledge.