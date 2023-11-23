Vito Coppola sends Ellie Leach into fits of giggles as prank goes wrong

Ellie Leach was sent into a fit of giggles as Vito Coppola’s prank backfired on him during Strictly Come Dancing rehearsals.

The professional dancer filmed himself hiding in various positions before settling in the corner by the door of their rehearsal studio, ready to pounce when the former Coronation Street star walked in.

However, Leach appeared unfazed by Coppola’s antics.

The behind-the-scenes footage comes after Coppola made a “forever” pledge to Leach as the couple were quizzed on a possible romance.