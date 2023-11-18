Strictly Come Dancing professional Vito Coppola kissed partner Ellie Leach and declared “we’ve won, baby’ after a near-perfect performance in Blackpool on Saturday night (18 November).

The pair, who have been at the centre of romantic rumours for weeks, scored a total of 39 out of 40 with their Charleston to Love Machine by Girls Aloud.

Following the high-energetic performance, Coppola kissed Ellie and told her “we’ve won, baby”.

Head judge Shirley Ballas then praised the chemistry and trust between the pair.