Ellie Leach shared behind-the-scenes footage of Vito Coppola joking around with a stuffed animal during rehearsals ahead of Blackpool week on Strictly Come Dancing.

In an Instagram story, the actor shared a clip of her professional partner dancing a “rumba” with a cuddly rabbit.

The pair performed a rumba last Saturday, earning a score of 35 for their dance to “True Colours” by Cyndi Lauper to come in second place behind Layton Williams and Nikita Kuzmin.

It comes after the pair appeared to “confirm” their romance.