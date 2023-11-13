Strictly: Vito kisses Ellie as pair celebrate results after ‘confirming’ romance

Strictly Come Dancing star Vito Coppola kissed his dance partner Ellie Leach on the cheek as the pair celebrated getting through to the next round of the competition on Sunday, 12 November amid rumours of a romance.

The actor wore a flowing dress as she and her professional partner performed a Rumba to Cyndi Lauper’s “True Colours”, coming second on Saturday’s leaderboard with a score of 35.

It comes after the pair appeared to confirm a romance with some cosy videos on their Instagram Stories after former contestant Amanda Abbington called them a “beautiful couple”.