Strictly Come Dancing judge Craig Revel Horwood called fellow judge Motsi Mabuse ‘Beyonce’ as he revealed her secret on-stage demand during Saturday night’s live show.

After Eddie Kadi had performed his first dance of the show, he went over to presenter Tess Daly to listen to the judge’s comments.

As Daly asked Revel Horwood for his thoughts, he replied: “My eyes were watering all the way through that. Motsi’s got some fan underneath her. She thinks she’s Beyonce.”

Mabuse replied: “I am enjoying another year of Craig being jealous of me.”