Strictly Come Dancing judge Craig Revel Horwood carried out a show first after contestant JB Gill scored top marks in the semi-final.

The JLS star and his professional partner Lauren Oakley scored 40 out of 40 for their incredible salsa on Saturday night (7 December) in the semi-final of the competition.

The boyband star received a never-seen-before handshake from Craig as the judge rose to his feet to shake his hand.

The handshake copied that of Paul Hollywood’s famous handshake, with the Great British Bake Off judge watching in the audience.