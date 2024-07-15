Taylor Swift’s gig causes ‘seismic activity’ detectable 100km away

Taylor Swift’s concert in Dublin created ‘seismic activity’ that could be detected up to 100km away, according to new research.

Dublin Institute for Advanced Studies set up 21 seismometers to detect tremors outside of the Aviva Stadium, which are being dubbed ‘Swiftquakes’.

The song which caused the largest seismic activity was her 2008 hit ‘Love Story’, and some tremors could be detected as far away as Wexford.

PhD candidate, Eleanor Dunn said of the study: “It’s amazing that we’ve been able to measure the reaction of thousands of Swifties through our data... seismicity happens every day without us knowing.”