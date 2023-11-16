Diana’s fatal Paris crash recreated in opening scene of The Crown season six

Princess Diana’s fatal car crash is recreated in the very first scene of The Crown season six.

The harrowing incident is not shown on-screen, but a car - carrying Diana and Dodi Fayed - is seen speeding past a man walking his dog before entering the tunnel.

As the vehicle’s horn blares, he gets his phone out and calls the emergency services.

“I’m at Pont de l’Alma. There’s been a crash in the tunnel. I think it’s serious,” the man says.

The Crown’s opening credit sequence then rolls.