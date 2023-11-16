Prince William criticises Diana’s relationship with Dodi in The Crown

Prince William criticised Princess Diana's relationship with Dodi Fayed in The Crown, describing the Egyptian film producer as "weird".

Season six of the hit Netflix drama premiered on Thursday 16 November, with the release of the first four episodes.

In one scene, William is heard discussing Dodi with his mother.

"He's weird," the prince, portrayed by Ed McVey in the Netflix series, says after his mother says she might meet up with him.

"He's not weird, he's sweet and he means well," Diana, played by Elizabeth Debicki, responds.

The Crown also revealed Diana’s cute nickname for William.