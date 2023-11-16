Diana’s sweet nickname for Prince William revealed in The Crown

The final series of The Crown has arrived, with the first four episodes released on Netflix on Thursday morning (16 November).

Season six of the royal drama depicts the events of the late 1990s, with episodes showing the events leading up to Princess Diana’s death in 1997, and the aftermath.

Episode one, which sees Diana holidaying in Saint-Tropez, revealed a cute nickname she had for her son, Prince William.

“Come on Wombat, darling, time to get up,” Elizabeth Debicki, portraying the princess, whispers to her teenage son.