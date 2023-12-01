Tom Cruise lookalike spotted filming daring stunt near Buckingham Palace

A Tom Cruise stunt double is spotted filming daring scenes outside Buckingham Palace in London.

Dressed in a black suit with a white tie, stuntman Bobby Holland Hanton sent fans into a frenzy with many assuming he was Mr Crusie, filming for the eighth Mission: Impossible film

However, Mr Holland Hanton, who has worked as Chris Hemsworth's stunt double, shared a behind-the-scenes snap of the stunt on his Instagram.

He captioned the post: “Anyone need a transit van man? Just shooting movies at Buckingham Palace.”