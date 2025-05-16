Tom Cruise makes Mission Impossible confession: ‘It took me years’

Tom Cruise has revealed it has taken him “decades” to prepare for his extreme Mission Impossible stunts.

Speaking at the global premiere for Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning in London on Thursday (16 May), the actor said he wants his stunts to engage his audiences emotionally, and does not want people to “just watch the movie”.

Speaking about how he prepares for his stunts, Cruise said: “I have to tell you, look, it takes years, decades to be able to prepare for something because I’ve been flying aeroplanes and studying aerial photography for decades.”