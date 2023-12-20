Tony Bellew ‘secretly broke I’m A Celeb rule’, campmate Danielle Harold reveals

Tony Bellew secretly broke I’m A Celebrity rules, a fellow campmate has revealed.

Danielle Harold appeared on Loose Women on Tuesday (19 December) and shared an unknown secret about the former boxer.

She explained how her campmate always seemed to know the time, despite there being no watches, clocks, or phones allowed in camp.

The EastEnders actress then revealed how Tony had snuck a stopwatch into camp without anyone knowing.

She added: “I didn’t know about the stopwatch, I was the only person in camp who didn’t!”