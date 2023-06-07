Tony McPhee: Singer and guitarist for the Groundhogs dies aged 79

Tony McPhee, the singer and guitarist of British blues and rock group the Groundhogs, has died aged 79.

A message confirming his passing was shared on the band’s Facebook page on Tuesday evening (6 June).

“We are deeply saddened to announce that 79-year-old guitar and blues legend Tony (TS) McPhee, died peacefully at home today 6th June, from complications following a fall last year,” the statement read.

“He is survived by his devoted wife Joanna, sons Conan & Vincent, grandchildren Scarlett & Victor and loving sister Olive.”

McPhee led the Groundhogs across six decades, having joined the south London group, the Dollar Bills, in 1962 and renaming them.