The Traitors: Latest banished faithful falls off chair finding out who traitors are

Another faithful was banished from The Traitors last night (12 January), and finding out which of their fellow contestants was a real traitor had them falling off their chair.

45-year-old Anthony, a chess coach, was chosen at the round table as the person the other contestants thought was a traitor.

However, he was the eighth faithful to be banished.

The Birmingham local then found out alongside murdered contestant, Tracey, that the real traitors were Harry, Miles, and Paul, which left him so shocked he threw himself to the ground.

“The one person would gut me if I found out they were a traitor”, he said, referring to 22-year-old Harry. “That one hurt deep.”