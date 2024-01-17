The Traitors: Moment Paul betrays Miles in episode seven round table

The Traitors took a shock twist on Wednesday night, 17 January, as Miles became the second traitor to leave the show.

Fellow Traitor Paul, without hesitation, threw Miles under the bus as he told of how Diane had named Miles as her murderer after she drank from the ‘poisoned chalice.’

Suspicion then fell on Miles and Evie as they had both handed Diane a drink, and Paul used the opportunity to turn on his fellow Traitor Miles, with Harry also jumping on the bandwagon.